The Ridges Golf Course is the number one golf facility in Wisconsin Rapids, located in Central Wisconsin’s picturesque Wood County only minutes away from the new Sand Valley golf course. Our course combines scenic terrain with challenging golf and impeccable service. We bring passion to everything we do, both on and off the course. In addition to boasting one of the best rounds of 18 holes in the area, we are also proud to offer banquet facilities for the special days in your lives.

Make no mistake, the real star of the show at The Ridges Golf Course is the challenging yet enjoyable golf layout. Visitors will find a high quality of play at Ridges, from the first tee to the 18th green. Here at Ridges Golf Course, we love the game of golf and we love helping you have the most memorable experience you can. From strategically-placed sand traps to the water hazards that come into play on many holes, you will find a challenge at The Ridges.