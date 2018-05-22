SPECIAL REPORT: Unsolved

It's been two years since a woman was found murdered near a snowmobile trail in Vilas County. To this day, no one has been arrested in connection to the death.

On May 17, 2016, Luann Beckman's body was found in Phelps just off of a trail. Papers were scattered around her, and she was found near her bike.

Officials determined she was strangled to death. They've spent two years following leads, sending evidence to labs and working on an arrest.

"I think we're getting close," said Vilas County Sheriff Joe Fath. "Obviously we have to sit down and go through the whole case beginning to end and convince a prosecutor that we have that evidence to prove somebody is responsible or may have caused Luann's death."

But for Luann's family, the agony of the unanswered questions of who and why remain.

"It's hard to talk about it in general," said Zach Beckman, Luann's son. "I just always ask why."

Zach still remembers the day he got the call.

"It's like a sick prank call that I'm just kinda living day by day thinking of," said Zach.

He's spent the last two years yearning for answers and keeping Luann's memory alive.

"Everyday I'll think about it," said Zach. "There's still people waiting on the answer, still someone that needs caught."

Zach said it's frustrating not having anyone behind bars for his mom's death.

"Frustrating, it's sickening, the person is just hiding or living their lives on the down low," said Zach. "I don't know how they can comfortably live their life."

However, Zach and police haven't given up hope.

"This is an active investigation, we also have the division of criminal investigation involved in the case, we have regular meetings," said Fath.

There have been things that made the investigation difficult for the last two years.

"Any investigation people's memories may not be clear," said Fath. "We still have evidence that we're waiting for reports on."

If you have any information, you're asked to call the VIlas County Sheriff's Department.

"Just keep talking about it in the communities, eventually someone might have heard something," said Zach.

There are more than a dozen other unsolved murders in central Wisconsin.

Clark County:

-Stephanie Vandenberg was found floating face down naked in Sherwood lake in 1991.

-James Southworth was found dead with two bullet wounds to his back in 2001, he was hunting at the time and found a substantial distance from his deer stand.

Langlade County:

-Catherine Nameth- Stabbed to death several times in 2001, she had tried to radio for help before she died.

Marathon County:

-Joseph Kargol was found beaten to death outside of Mosinee near the Wisconsin River in 1973.

-Brian Jehn's remains were found in a wooded area south of Mosinee in 1988. He was beaten to death.

-Ken Juedes, a pharmacist in Medford was found dead in his home in 2006. He had two gunshots to his chest.

Oneida County:

-Lynn Burnett, 2000.

-Marian Mettayer, 1971.

-Edna Mounta, 1962

-John Hosmer, Jr., 1957

-Unidentified female remains, 1947.

Taylor County:

-Richard Godersky was found dead on the side of STH 102 in 1984.

-Eugene Monte was found with a gunshot wound to his chest inside his vacation home in 1999.

-Terrence Boushon skeletal remains were found off of Whittelsey road in the Town of Chelsea in 2006, roughly a year after he was reported missing.

-Jean Viken's body was found in the Chequamegon National Forest in 2008 miles away from her van. She was shot to death.

Vilas County:

-George Jares was shot to death outside his restaurant in 1986.

-Susie Poupart was found dead in a Price County forest in 1990.

-Luann Beckman was found strangled on a trail in the woods in 2016.

Wood County:

-Eleanor Roberts was found stabbed and beaten in her home in 1984.

-Deidre Harm vanished after going out with friends in 2006, her body was found by hunters months later in a wooded area.