Portage County Crime Stoppers: Popular museum wolf stolen

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Thieves stole a wolf mount from the Museum of Natural History at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

"We don't know if it was a prank or someone wants to sell it, but we really just want to get it back to the museum," UWSP Police Chief Tony Babl said.

The heist tool place between May 13-15.

The wolf - valued at $3,000 - was mounted on a display with wheels and was kept in near a bear display adjacent to the children's coloring area.

"We really hope to get it back. The wolf is actually a staple in our museum. A lot of people like to come around and pet it," said Jenna Miskowit, a museum worker.

The wolf was killed on a Shawano County road and private donations helped pay for a taxidermist to mount it, Babl said. The state Department of Natural Resources donated the mount to the university.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.