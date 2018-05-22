Gas prices on the rise in Central Wisconsin - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Gas prices on the rise in Central Wisconsin

By Taralynn Asack, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
Gas prices in Central Wisconsin continue to rise ahead of the holiday weekend. 

Prices have now jumped five cents from last week and are fifty-two cents higher than a year ago nationwide. 

Unleaded gas is almost at $2.90 a gallon. 

It is said to be the most expensive gas this Memorial Day weekend, which will not making it an easy time filling up at the pump for travelers. 

Experts say the price fluctuation has more to do with supply and demand. 

Prices are likely to continue to be on the rise past the holiday weekend. 

