A Taylor Co. library in the midst of weekend vandalism spree

The Frances L. Simek Memorial Library in Medford was a target in this weekend's vandalism spree throughout the town.

According to Medford Police Facebook page, rocks were thrown at the library window, memorial benches were over turned at a the nearby Veteran's Park and items thrown into the millpond were all part of the vandalism spree.

Ericka Johnson, the director of the library, said the culprits waited until the coast was clear.

"Friday night we closed the library at 6 p.m. and anywhere between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday morning someone destroyed the property here in the library," Clarkson said.

After the incident the Medford Police Department took to Facebook to receive help from the public on who is responsible.

Clarkson told News 9 the vandalism was surprising.

"It's just really shocking, we have a really great community and we pride ourselves with a beautiful building especially our library," she said. "It's just sad and an unfortunate thing to happen to us."

One frequent library-goer said the incident was very unfortunate.

"It's pretty said when something like this happens, the library is an important place in the city," said Frank Oresnik who visits the library at least five times a week.

A little less than 48 hours later, the Medford police once again took to Facebook to announce that the two juveniles responsible for the library vandalism have been identified.

"It makes me feel a little bit re leaved to be honest, I'm glad they were caught and hopefully nothing like this ever happens again," Clarkson said.

Medford police are still asking for the public's help on finding who is responsible for flipping the benches at the Veterans Memorial Park and writing graffiti on the nearby playground.

Anyone with information can call the Medford Police Department at (715)-748-1447