Visitors concerned over Wood Co. cemetery upkeep

Those who have loved ones buried at the Cavalry Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids said they were upset to find thick, uncut grass surrounding the headstones of their friends and family members.

On Tuesday, several visitors took the groundskeeping into their own hands.

"I did clip the grass around the stones," said Linda Brandl, who has several family members buried at the site. "And we raked up all of the, two garbage bags of pine cones."

A crew member came to the site in the afternoon and began mowing, but visitors were frustrated the grounds reached such a poor condition in the first place.

"It's a sacred place," said Marlene Hack. "It should be kept up."

According to the church that oversees the cemetery, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, their full-time groundskeeper recently retired, and they are in the process of hiring more upkeep staff.