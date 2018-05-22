USC sued again over doctor accused of misconduct - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

USC sued again over doctor accused of misconduct

Posted:

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Latest on a former University of Southern California gynecologist accused of sexual harassment (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

A University of Southern California student is suing the school and an ex-campus gynecologist who she accuses of sexual battery.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday is the latest targeting Dr. George Tyndall, who worked at a USC clinic for 30 years before resigning in 2017.

Tyndall has denied wrongdoing in interviews with the Los Angeles Times. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney.

The student says she saw Tyndall in 2016 for an STD test. She alleges he made comments about her Filipina heritage, including telling her that "Filipinas are good in bed."

The suit accuses him of not using gloves during an exam during which she felt uncomfortable.

The suit accuses USC of negligence. A university representative didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

11:20 a.m.

Two-hundred professors have signed a letter demanding that the president of the University of Southern California resign amid allegations that USC failed to properly respond to complaints of misconduct by a gynecologist who worked at a student health clinic for 30 years.

The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that the letter addressed to USC trustees asserts that President C. L. Max Nikias has lost the moral authority to lead the university and its investigation into institutional failures.

An Associated Press email requesting comment from the president's office was not immediately returned.

Board of trustees Chairman John Mork released a statement saying its executive committee strongly supports Nikias.

The gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall, denied wrongdoing in interviews with the Times. He hasn't returned calls from The Associated Press.

Former students have begun filing lawsuits.

