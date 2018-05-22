USC sued again over doctor accused of misconduct

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

School shooting unlikely to bring gun restrictions in Texas

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Rivers are drying up, popular mountain recreation spots are closing and water restrictions are in full swing as a persistent drought is intensifying its grip on pockets of the American Southwest.

FILE - In this July 25, 2017, file photo, rafters float down the Colorado River near Moab, Utah.

Drought on tap to intensify over US Southwest

The father of a 17-year-old student accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Houston-area high school says the teenager doesn't own any guns and that perhaps his son was being bullied.

FILE - This file photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect

Any focus on Stacey Abrams chances of becoming the nation's first black female governor has to wait for her Republican opponent who won't be settled for another two months.

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, Republican primary candidate for governor approaches the podium to address supporters during an election night results party Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Athens, Ga.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's meetings on school violence and safety promise to wade into thorny issue of gun control.

Gov. Gregg Abbott hosts a roundtable discussion about safety in Texas schools after the recent school shooting in Sante Fe at the Texas states Capitol on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Austin, Texas.

A federal judge has ordered the law firm of Stormy Daniels' attorney to pay $10 million to a former lawyer who claimed he was owed millions and that the firm had misstated its profits.

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with President Donald Trump, leaves federal court in New York after a hearing for Michael Cohen

Philip Roth, the prize-winning novelist celebrated as a fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, died Tuesday night at age 85.

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York.

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies.

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio arrives Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Arizona Secretary of State's office in Phoenix to turn in petition signatures in his bid to appear on the ballot in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Jeff

Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels.

Tens of thousands of Las Vegas casino workers OK strike

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are asking Amazon to stop marketing a facial recognition tool to police.

Amazon urged not to sell facial recognition tool to police

Companies flock to register in Wyoming after bold push for hyped new technology but results remain virtual.

In this March 8, 2018 photo Wyoming state Rep. Tyler Lindholm poses next to computer servers in an office building in Cheyenne, Wyo. Lindholm was a lead proponent of several new laws that have made Wyoming friendly to the network

Wyoming makes rush for hyped new tech, results still virtual

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Latest on a former University of Southern California gynecologist accused of sexual harassment (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

A University of Southern California student is suing the school and an ex-campus gynecologist who she accuses of sexual battery.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday is the latest targeting Dr. George Tyndall, who worked at a USC clinic for 30 years before resigning in 2017.

Tyndall has denied wrongdoing in interviews with the Los Angeles Times. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney.

The student says she saw Tyndall in 2016 for an STD test. She alleges he made comments about her Filipina heritage, including telling her that "Filipinas are good in bed."

The suit accuses him of not using gloves during an exam during which she felt uncomfortable.

The suit accuses USC of negligence. A university representative didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

11:20 a.m.

Two-hundred professors have signed a letter demanding that the president of the University of Southern California resign amid allegations that USC failed to properly respond to complaints of misconduct by a gynecologist who worked at a student health clinic for 30 years.

The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that the letter addressed to USC trustees asserts that President C. L. Max Nikias has lost the moral authority to lead the university and its investigation into institutional failures.

An Associated Press email requesting comment from the president's office was not immediately returned.

Board of trustees Chairman John Mork released a statement saying its executive committee strongly supports Nikias.

The gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall, denied wrongdoing in interviews with the Times. He hasn't returned calls from The Associated Press.

Former students have begun filing lawsuits.