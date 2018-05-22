Tuesday Sports Report: SPASH girls soccer snaps Everest's 48-gam - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: SPASH girls soccer snaps Everest's 48-game WVC unbeaten streak

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
SCHOFIELD (WAOW) -

Tuesday's local high school sports scores as reported to the WAOW News 9 Sports office.

Softball 

*All scores are from Regional playoffs*

Almond-Bancroft 10 Columbus Catholic 0 

Antigo/White Lake 5 Medford 3 

Bruce 11 Owen-Withee1

Clintonville 11 Colby/Abbotsford 1 

Crandon 17 Crivitz 7 

Edgar 16 Auburndale 14 

Nekoosa 8 Northland Pines 3 

Newman Catholic 6 Northland Lutheran/WVL 2 

Port Edwards 12 Marion 6 

Rib Lake 10 Loyal 7 

Rosholt 16 Pardeeville 1 

Wild Rose 8 Tigerton 7 

Girls Soccer

Newman Catholic 3 Assumption 1

Mosinee 5 Adams Friendship 2

SPASH 1 D.C. Everest 0

Wisconsin Rapids 4 Merrill 1

Baseball

Amherst 11 Weyauwega-Fremont 1

Athens 7 Tomahawk 1

Pacelli 4 Rosholt 3

