Tuesday Sports Report: SPASH girls soccer snaps Everest's 48-game WVC unbeaten streak

Christian Yelich broke a tie with a solo home run in the top of the eighth, Milwaukee's bullpen pitched five scoreless innings, and the Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 on Saturday night to take the first...

Christian Yelich broke a tie with a solo home run in the top of the eighth, Milwaukee's bullpen pitched five scoreless innings, and the Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 on Saturday night to take the first two games...

More >>