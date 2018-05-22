Wausau passes two smoking ban ordinances

Wausau Police will now be able to issue citations for people smoking cigarettes in a city owned facility or in specified outdoor areas.



Those include playgrounds, sports fields, swimming pools and the skateboard park near Oak Island.



Wausau City Council passed the ordinances unanimously Tuesday evening.



Officials say it's a move to make Wausau healthier, especially for children in those areas.

"I know there's that infringement that some people might think of private, civil rights," said Wausau City Mayor Robert Mielke. "But when you're in a public forum like that in the parks, in that setting, you've got to take into consideration many others."

Before the vote, a doctor spoke to council members in support of the ordinance, calling it an important measure to prevent children from developing smoking habits.

A smoking ban in all city parks was voted down by council last fall after passing in some city committees.



Mayor Mielke added that expanding the ordinances to include a ban on vaping may be discussed in the future.