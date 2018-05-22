Feds challenge Wisconsin's overseas voter restrictions - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Feds challenge Wisconsin's overseas voter restrictions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is threatening to sue Wisconsin over its restrictions on overseas voters.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission released a letter Tuesday that it received from the DOJ on May 9. The letter warned the agency is preparing to sue because Wisconsin law doesn't allow temporary overseas voters to obtain ballots electronically or to file unofficial ballots. Under federal law, all voters overseas are entitled to both options regardless of the length of their stays abroad.

The DOJ wants the state to sign an agreement with the agency that it will provide the options. The elections commission plans to discuss the letter during a meeting Thursday.

