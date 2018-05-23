Ryan returns to Capitol to calm restless House Republicans

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) -- House Speaker Paul Ryan plans to retire from Congress in January, but he's facing growing disruption in the ranks of Republican lawmakers ahead of what's shaping up as a tough election season.

The infighting has grown to the point that Ryan flew back to Washington from his home in Wisconsin on Tuesday to try to unify warring factions and reassert control over the House majority.

Ryan told reporters that an internal election to replace him would be a distraction and that House Republicans agree that completing the GOP agenda comes first.

Ryan's lame-duck status has prompted questions about his ability to set a legislative agenda and whether his announced departure jeopardizes Republican hopes of holding onto the House majority.