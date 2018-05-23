Summertime temps developing for a few days

An early season heat wave will hit the area over the next few days. High temps will be about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for the next week or so. It will be a bit more humid as well, but the rain chances will remain minimal.

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and warmer.

High: 81 Wind: SSW 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the Northwoods.

Low: 59 Wind: SE around 5

Thursday: Variable clouds and a bit humid with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

High: 82 Wind: SW 10-15

Today will be a nice Summer-like day with not too much humidity and sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temps will reach the low 80s in most areas with a south-southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

A weak warm front developing in the area tonight will bring a small chance of storms, especially in the Northwoods, and then that small chance of storms, about 30%, will continue on Thursday when more of the area (not just the Northwoods) could end up with a little rain. It will be more humid on Thursday with high temps once again in the low 80s.

The highest chance of storms and wet weather will be on Friday (70%) as an upper level low pressure system moves over the state. There might also be a couple of stronger storms. It will be a bit muggy with high temps in the low to mid 80s. If we are lucky, many locations could end up with over a half inch of rain on Friday.

After Friday the rain and storm chances will decrease. This is good news for the holiday weekend. As of now, I am only forecasting a 20% chance of scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday with dry conditions for Monday, so there should be plenty of opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities. Just be mindful that it will be quite warm for this time of year. High temps will be in the 80s each day from Saturday through Monday, with a few spots getting close to 90 degrees.

Temps will cool off just a tad by the middle of next week, reaching the 80 to 85 range on Tuesday and Wednesday. The weather still looks dry for that time frame.

Have a fabulous Wednesday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 23-May, 2018