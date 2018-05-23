Warm, more humid, with possible thunderstorms

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a shower or t-storm late.

Low: 59 Wind: SSE 2 - 6

Thursday: Variable clouds, warm, and more humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

High: 82 Wind: S to SW 7-15

The blast of summer weather is moving into the region. Temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal and increasing humidity will be the rule through the holiday weekend. In fact it will stay very warm for much of next week .



A warm front pushing in from the west late Wednesday night and Thursday will bring a chance of spotty showers or thunderstorms. We will have a higher chance of storms Friday as another front slides in. A few of those storms could be strong with hail or gusty winds.



Most of the time from Saturday to Monday should be dry and partly sunny. We can't rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm given the unstable air in place.



So again, hope you are ready for very warm and muggy weather with highs well into the 80s and lows in the 60s. It is not out of the question that some places hit 90. Please take breaks from heavy exercise or strenuous labor, especially until you adjust to the heat. Be sure to drink extra water and avoid sunburn!



Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:30 p.m. 23-May 2018