GARDEN GOODIES: Justin Loew takes us to his backyard

By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

The growing season is well underway in StormTrack 9 Chief Meteorologist, Justin Loew's, backyard.

For this week's Garden Goodies, he showed off his favorite garden tool, explained where to put certain plants, and talked about what to do with weeds.

Justin's cats, Liddle and Jean Paul, also made guest appearances on Wednesday's Wake Up Wisconsin.

