U.S. House passes bill that will allow consumers to freeze credit for free

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A bill passed Tuesday in Congress will allow anyone to freeze and unfreeze their credit report for free.

The provision was included in a broader bill, which rolls back regulations on banks created by Dodd-Frank. The bill passed the Senate in March. It will now head to President Donald Trump's desk.

When you place a freeze on your credit report, it blocks the credit rating company from sharing your personal information and preventing anyone from opening a credit card or loan in your name. This prevents thieves from stealing someone's identity.

However, if someone wants to open a line of credit, they need to unfreeze their credit report.

Currently in Wisconsin, it costs $10 to freeze or unfreeze credit.

The new legislation will make freezing or unfreezing credit free. It also requires consumer rating companies to fulfill your request within one business day if made online or over the phone, and within three business days if requested by mail.

The changes will take effect about four months after the bill is signed by President Trump.

To set up a freeze, go to the freeze at each credit agency's website individually: ExperianTransunion, and Equifax. You will be given a PIN that you'll need to lift or remove the freeze in the future.

