Motorcycle strikes deer in Wood Co., driver seriously hurt

A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after hitting a deer on County Highway Z in the Township of Saratoga Tuesday evening, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said via press release the incident happened around 7:00 p.m.

Police believe the deer went on to the road near Silver Canoe Drive when it was hit. The driver and an underage passenger were thrown from the bike.

The driver was airlifted to the hospital and is in critical condition. The passenger suffered minor injuries, but was treated and released from the hospital.

No other details were released.