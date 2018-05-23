Body pulled from Vilas Co. lake identified

The body found in a Vilas County lake has been identified as Antonio Monserrate Roche, who was reported missing last week, according to a news release from the Lac Du Flambeau Tribal Police.

A cause of death has not been released.

"It appears no suspicious circumstances exist at this time but we will wait for the final determination by the Coroner before we announce cause of death," said LDF Tribal Police Chief Bob Brandenburg. "We are awaiting the results of toxicology tests, which are conducted as part of every autopsy."

Roche, 24, was reported missing by authorities on May 13. He was last seen May 5. His body was pulled from Pokegama Lake on May 17.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of this young man," said Tribal President Joseph Wildcat, Sr.

A number of agencies assisted in the search, including tribal police, the Vilas County Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.