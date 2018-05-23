Company president's son accused of 'humping,' grabbing employees, complaint alleges

The son of a local construction equipment company "humped" employees, "exposed his genitals" and grabbed employees without their consent, according to a criminal complaint filed in Waukesha County.

Nathan Sharp, 28, faces multiple counts of fourth-degree sexual assault. His father is the president of Superior Crane Corp. in Waukesha, according to the complaint.

Four unnamed male employees said Sharp assaulted them, starting in 2017 up to April 2018, the criminal complaint says.

One worker told police he has seen Sharp's genitals, "at least 10 times in the workplace." More than one worker said Sharp "humped" him, "thrusting his hips into [the worker] four or five times."

Sharp also allegedly, "placed his genitals on the back of [the worker's] clothed neck and held it there without his consent," the criminal complaint says.

When challenged on his behavior, Sharp allegedly told an employee, "Don't you know who the [expletive] I am? I'll just go talk to my dad."

Sharp pleaded not guilty in Waukesha County court Monday.

When our sister station, WISN, went to Superior Crane Corp. to find out if Sharp was still employed at the company, all an employee would say is "no comment."