UPDATED: Trials ordered for five accused of killing Lac du Flambeau man

HURLEY (WAOW) - A judge Wednesday ordered trials for five young men accused of conspiring to kill a Lac du Flambeau man whose bullet-riddled body was found on New Year's Day in rural Iron County, according to online court records.

Three of them - Curtis Wolfe, 26, of Eagle River, Evan Oungst, 28, of Eagle River and James Lussier, 19, of Woodruff - waived their right to a preliminary hearing, deciding against hearing early evidence justifying the charges, court records said.

The other two - Richard Allen, 27, and Joseph Lussier, 26, both of Hurley - had a joint hearing and one witness testified before a judge ruled prosecutors presented enough evidence for the case to move to a trial.

The five are each charged with two felonies - conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse - in the death of Wayne Valliere Jr. The punishment for conspiracy to commit murder is life in prison.

Valliere, 25, was last seen early in the morning on Dec. 22.

The five are to return to court May 30 to enter pleas

According to the criminal complaint, Oungst told investigators the six were riding around in a van, and at one point, everyone got out of the car and started to beat Valliere up.

“Allen then pulled out a gun. Joseph then heard a shot and saw that blood was coming out of the face of Wayne. While Wayne was still moving around and breathing, Joseph 'put a six pack in his back,'” according to the complaint." Joseph then advised that Wolfe, James Lussier and Oungst got rid of the body."

An autopsy revealed Valliere was shot eight times, including twice in the head.

An argument over a meth pipe that Valliere allegedly stole and a belief that he was a police informant have been cited as possible motives for the killing, according to the complaint.