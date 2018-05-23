Wood County summer home featured on HGTV

One central Wisconsin family's search for a summer home landed them on national television.

The show on HGTV called "Lakefront Bargain Hunt" put Wisconsin Rapids on the map.

The three-story, rustic-themed house is 22,000 square feet, and lays right on Nepko Lake.

Owners Aaron and Brenda Cordy, Stevens Point natives, said they're excited to spend their summer there.

"We decided to have it here because it's close to both of our jobs, and we love the area," Aaron Cordy said.

The price tag of the home is $349,000.

The Pavloski Development is the company for the home, and its employees said the recognition the home got is helping bring more attention to Wisconsin Rapids.

"We employ a lot of people here. A lot of sub contractors are working. It's been a win-win for all of us involved," said developer Brad Pavloski.

The Cordy family is working to buy more furniture for their new summer home and move in within the next week.