UPDATE: Nine hospitalized following Interstate school bus crash near Lodi

UPDATE (WKOW) -- UW Health has accepted nine patients from the bus crash on I39/90 near Lodi Wednesday morning. Two, who are non-critically injured, are at UW Health at The American Center, according to UW Health spokesperson. 

 An additional seven are at University Hospital; their conditions are currently being assessed.

COLUMBIA COUNTY,  Wis. (WISN) -- Four people were airlifted to a hospital after a school bus loaded with students from a Milwaukee-area private school was struck by a truck Wednesday morning near De Forest, a statement from the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

The bus was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 39 near mile marker 122 when it was struck at about 10:15 a.m.

The uninjured students were being transported to the Wisconsin State Patrol De Forest Post to be reunited with parents/guardians, officials said. 

All northbound lanes of Interstate 39 were closed after the crash. Traffic was detoured off the interstate at Highway County V.

