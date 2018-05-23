Rusk County murder suspect arrested in rural area - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Rusk County murder suspect arrested in rural area

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) -

The five day manhunt for the suspect in a murder in Rusk County has been arrested, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday a someone living on the boarder of Atlanta and Murry Townships called police around 8 a.m. after seeing Preston Kraft walk past their house.

Rusk County Deputies and other agencies set up a perimeter searching on the ground  and by air for Kraft. Deputies saw him several times walking through fields and wooded areas. Deputies and K-9s were able to find Kraft and arrest him.

No injuries were reported during the 5-day search effort.

Kraft was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Robert Pettit of Conrath. The deadly attack happened Friday afternoon in Conrath.

