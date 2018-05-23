'Good Morning America' expands to 3 hours starting in September

ABC News’ Emmy Award-winning morning show, “Good Morning America,” will expand to three hours. The new third hour of the program will air at noon.

“The Chew” will end production at the end of this season but will continue to air as planned until September with all-new episodes airing in June.

“Over the past six years ‘Good Morning America’ has solidified its place as America’s No. 1 morning show,” said Ben Sherwood, co-chairman, Disney Media Networks, and president, Disney|ABC Television. “We believe there is great opportunity for viewers and advertisers in expanding to a third hour.”

Leading the competition season-to-date, “Good Morning America” has been the most-watched morning newscast in the country for six consecutive years and recently won back-to-back Emmy Awards for Outstanding Morning Program. The third hour of “Good Morning America” will feature even more news, pop culture, compelling interviews and the program’s signature, epic live events.

Additional details about the program, including the title and anchors, will be announced in the coming months.

Emmy Award-winning “GMA,” featuring the anchor team of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, airs live Monday–Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m.) on News 9.