Two teens severely injured in Clark Co. car crash

TOWNSHIP OF RESEBURG, Wis. (WAOW) -- A crash in the Township of Reseburg has left two teens severely injured, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.  

Authorities said O'Ryhann D. Hay, 18, lost control of her vehicle, which spun into a ditch before striking a driveway, power pole, and trailer of wood. 

Both she and the passenger, Hunter M. Kiser, 18, were seriously injured despite wearing seat belts. Both were taken to hospitals.

Clark County officials are continuing their investigation. Stay with News 9 for the latest developments. 

