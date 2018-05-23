Virtual Reality school bus at D.C. Everest High School

Innovative mobile classrooms arrived at D.C. Everest High School Wednesday.

Students and teachers discovered how hundreds of K-12 school districts, universities and medical schools are effectively incorporating virtual reality into lesson plans and curriculum.

zSpace is transforming education.

Students can dissect organs, dive into volcanoes and more - all in a virtual reality world.

By placing the 3D glasses on at each learning system located throughout the bus, students and teachers can work collaboratively on different scenarios.

Students learn by trying and doing without the fear of breaking materials, spilling chemicals, making a wrong incision or blowing up a circuit.

zSpace is now working with school districts to be placed into classrooms as a lab setting for chemistry, human anatomy, and even welding simulations.