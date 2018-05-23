No changes for the upkeep of a Wood Co. cemetery

After News 9 brought the story of the unkept ground conditions at the Calvary Cemetery Tuesday night many viewers reached out to tell News 9 that there were volunteers offering to cut the grass and pick up the leaves themselves.

The unkept grounds of the cemetery stirred up controversy after the groundskeeper retired.

News 9 went back to the cemetery Wednesday morning but found many visitors still doing the work themselves.

"I don't think anyone should have to volunteer, I mean money was paid to hire people to do this and they just don't do it," said Gary Kole, who was trimming the grass around his parents tombstone.

Kolo buried his mother at Calvary many years ago, just last month he had to do the same for his father.

He said the lack of upkeep is disappointing that we won't be buying a plot for himself there.

"Terrible, it's disgraceful to the deceased," Kolo said.

However, he does not believe the church's latest reason for the delay.

"That is their excuse this year, I don't know what their excuse was last year," Kolo said. "Last year it wasn't even mowed for memorial day weekend the grass was about seven inches tall."

The Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church said they are working on making changes.

"There has been numerous complaint's, but all you get is lip service over there," he said. "They just tell you what you want to hear but they never do anything about it."

However one mom who visits her son's grave daily for the past seven years said she doesn't mind doing the work herself.

"I come out here daily I guess and I try to do my own work," said Lacey Peck. "It kind of makes me feel like I'm still taking care of him."

News 9 reached out to Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church but they refused to comment on camera.

Instead they said they are working hard to find a replacement to fix this issue. It's unclear when that will happen.