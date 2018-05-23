Daughters reflect after murder charge is filed in the killing of their father

The daughters of a murdered Wausau man spoke out after a suspect has been charged in his death.

Lyle Leith, 77, was found dead inside his garage in February.

"He was harmless, he was cute, he was so sweet," his daughter, Elizabeth Leith said.

Elizabeth found her father cold to the touch after he never showed up at her house the morning of Feb. 20.

"It was like a scene out of a horror movie and it was my dad," she said.

Investigators said Leith died from blunt force trauma to the head. On Tuesday, Lee Franck, who was a person-of-interest in the case became the prime suspect.

"I was relieved that my dad may get justice," Elizabeth said.

Franck was no stranger to the family. Elizabeth previously dated him. Now, he faces a first-degree intentional homicide charge of her father.

Katherine and Elizabeth, both daughters of Lyle's said they never imagined this could happen and when it did, they kept telling themselves this wasn't possible. Now, they just try take life day by day.

About a month after Lyle Leith was killed, the love of his life, Sandy Leith, lost her five year battle with pancreatic cancer.

"You can't say Lyle without Sandy and you can't say Sandy without Lyle, those names just went together," Elizabeth said when describing their relationship.

Lyle and Sandy are buried together at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau.

Katherine and Elizabeth said they are very thankful for the support and dedication the Wausau Police Department has shown throughout the entire process. They also said at times they feel like officers are now a part of their family.

Franck is scheduled to have a calendar call next month, that's when officials will schedule future court dates.