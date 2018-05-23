Walker appoints new corrections secretary

Gov. Scott Walker has chosen a new secretary to lead the Department of Corrections.

The governor announced in a news release Wednesday that he has appointed DOC Deputy Secretary Cathy Jess to the top position. She's the first woman to lead the agency.

Jess replaces Jon Litscher. Walker's news release did not say why Litscher decided to leave the job. Walker spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg didn't immediately reply to an email seeking more details.

Jess is the third person to serve as DOC secretary in less than three years. Ed Wall resigned in February 2016 as word broke that the FBI was investigating allegations of widespread guard-on-prisoner abuse at the state's youth prison. Walker appointed Litscher to the post that same month.