Wednesday Sports Report: Softball Regional semifinals

Softball Regional Semifinals:

Division 1 

Eau Claire Memorial 6, DC Everest 3
Superior 17, Wausau East 2 
Wausau West 7, Eau Claire North 3
Wisconsin Rapids 13, Menomonie 2 

Division 2

Merrill 10, Hayward 0 
Mosinee 12, Clintonville 0 
Rhinelander 9, Lakeland 4 

Division 3

Amherst 3, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 2
Neillsville/Granton 5, Stratford 1 
Tomahawk 15, Wautoma 0 

Division 4 

Athens 12, Montello 2 
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 20, Phillips 9 
Coleman 9, Wabeno/Laona 1 
Manawa 8, Phelps/ThreeLakes 1 
Marathon 9, Edgar 3 
Pacelli 10, Rosholt 0 
Shiocton 9, Iola-Scandinavia 4
Spencer 3, Bangor 0  
Thorp 15, Clear Lake 0 
Weyauwega-Fremont 5, Crandon 0 

Division 5 

Assumption 12, Wild Rose 1 
Florence 14, Pembine/Goodman 3 
Gilman 10, Rib Lake 0 
Greenwood 9, Prentice 6 
Niagara 5, Elcho 3 
Tri-County 1, Port Edwards 

