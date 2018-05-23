Wednesday Sports Report: Softball Regional semifinals

Sports Minute: Here is the latest Wisconsin sports news from The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Jaden Schwartz scored with 2:27 remaining during a 4-on-4 situation and the St. Louis Blues beat the Wild 2-1 on Friday night to leave Minnesota with a 2-0 lead

Jhoulys Chacin and three relievers combined on a three-hitter as the Milwaukee Brewers slipped past the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0. Domingo Santana drove in the only run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning for...

