Athlete of the Week: Russell Dettmering, Merrill - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Athlete of the Week: Russell Dettmering, Merrill

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect
MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -

The special bond between rising golf star Russell Dettmering and his father, Nick, is the fuel that helps the sophomore excel on the course. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.