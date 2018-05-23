Plans move forward for hatchet throwing business - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Plans move forward for hatchet throwing business

Posted:

RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) - Plans for a hatchet throwing business in Central Wisconsin are moving forward.

The Rib Mountain Planning Commission has approved a plan for Blades &  Boards.

It is a recreational business where you throw hatchets at fixed targets.

The business operators want to serve alcohol.

The Rib Mountain Town Board will vote on it June 5.   

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.