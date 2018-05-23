Plans move forward for hatchet throwing business

RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) - Plans for a hatchet throwing business in Central Wisconsin are moving forward.
The Rib Mountain Planning Commission has approved a plan for Blades & Boards.
It is a recreational business where you throw hatchets at fixed targets.
The business operators want to serve alcohol.
The Rib Mountain Town Board will vote on it June 5.
