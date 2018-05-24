Kushner given security clearance after background check

By ERIC TUCKER and JONATHAN LEMIRE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A security clearance has been granted to President Donald Trump's adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, after a lengthy background check.

Kushner had been operating without approval for full security clearance, one of many White House advisers doing so. That led to a White House policy overhaul in February that significantly downgraded access to sensitive information for Kushner and other Trump administration officials on interim clearances.

Kushner has a broad international portfolio, including Mideast peace, and now can have access to some of the country's most closely held secrets.

In announcing the clearance, Kushner's attorney Abbe Lowell also revealed that Kushner had been interviewed again by the office of the special counsel investigating potential Trump campaign ties to Russia. The latest interview took place last month, the first last fall.