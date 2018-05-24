Very warm weather for a few days

Today: Hazy sun, warm, and a bit humid. A 50% chance of scattered storms, mainly in the far north (north of Marathon county).

High: 85 Wind: SW 10-15

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy with a 60% chance of showers or storms.

Low: 65 Wind: South 5-10

Friday: More clouds than sun with a 70% chance of scattered storms. A few storms could be strong.

High: 83 Wind: SW 10-15

A real heat wave is developing and it will stick around for a few days. In addition there will be some scattered thunderstorms at times, but it might night be the widespread soaking that a lot of people are looking for.

The main shower and storm chance for today will be in the Northwoods, generally along highway 8 or farther north. There will like be some scattered activity during the morning and then another round could develop toward evening. For the rest of the area, we will have hazy sun and humid conditions with only a slight chance of a storm. High temps should reach the low to mid 80s with a southwest wind around 10-15 mph.

A weak trough of low pressure drifting in from the northwest tonight will produce a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms across more of the area. This same trough will linger over North central Wisconsin on Friday and could spark another round of storms. Tomorrow is our best shot at seeing rain across most of the area (70% chance). With more clouds the high temps might be a degree or two cooler than today, but it will be more humid, so it will feel about the same.

Even warmer weather is likely over the 3-day holiday weekend. Highs should reach the upper 80s each day from Saturday through Monday. Some locations could top out in the low 90s. There will be more sun than clouds and only small chances of spotty showers or storms. The highest chance of a few storms on Saturday will be in the Northwoods. The slight chances of wet weather will be across more of the area on Sunday and Monday, but again, it is only a slight chance. You should be able to do a lot of activities outside. Thankfully it will not be super humid through this time period, but it will be plenty warm.

Temps will cool down a little but still remain in the 80s from Tuesday through Thursday of next week, and small chances of spotty thunderstorms will continue as well.

Have a fabulous Thursday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 24-May, 2018