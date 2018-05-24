Tips on how to save your gas

With Memorial Day just around the corner, the price of gas is continuing to rise.

According to Gas Buddy the average cost of gas right now in the U.S. is $2.96. They expect it to increase slightly this week.

Local auto shop owners said there are ways to preserve your gas. The owner of Wooster's Garage in Weston, Stephanie Lopez said maintaining your car is one way.

"Make sure you have your oils and filters checked out," Lopez said. "It really does make a difference."

Lopez said tires also play a role with how fast your fuel is burning. She recommends checking your tire pressure and having it at the appropriate levels.

Other tips given were packing your car lightly because the heavier it is, the more gas is being used.

Driver ability is also a factor. Mechanics recommend drivers to take it easy with braking and accelerating.

Experts said before heading out for the long weekend, drivers should shop around for the best gas deals.