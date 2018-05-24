Local elementary school holds flag ceremony

Dozens of students gathered outside Thursday morning to show their respect for Memorial Day.

The entire student body of John Marshall Elementary School in Wausau held a flag ceremony to honor those who lost their lives serving the country.

Four boy scouts members performed the routine and raised the flag. Students followed with the Pledge of Allegiance.

They all wore red, white, and blue clothes and sang patriotic songs.

Teachers said it's a great time for students to learn the meaning of the holiday.

"When you have that many kids and they're being respectful it really ties into the community," said kindergarten teacher Frame Kendy.

Caden Kriescher and Grayson Best were two of the boy scouts who performed the ceremony for the first time.

"It's to thank all of the military people for fighting in the wars," Best said.

This was the first time the school held a flag ceremony.