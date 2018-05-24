Marathon County Petsaver: Seven rats - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marathon County Petsaver: Seven rats

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) - Seven rats are waiting to be adopted at the Humane Society of Marathon County.

Shelter volunteers cuddled five of them for Thursday's Petsaver segment.

The volunteers say the rats - five males and two females - are smart and can be house-trained or learn to do tricks.

To find out more click here.

