Weston native is officer on Navy nuclear-powered submarine

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The U.S. Navy features a Weston native in a community outreach project.

Lt. Cmdr. Timothy Ponshock is an engineering officer on a nuclear-powered submarine..

The Navy shared the following story in an email to WAOW-TV:

GROTON, Conn. – A Weston, Wisconsin, native and 2003 D.C. Everest High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines, USS Providence.



Lt. Cmdr. Timothy Ponshock works as an engineering officer serving aboard the Groton-based submarine in the U.S. Navy.



A Navy engineering officer is responsible for all operations in the engineering department and the submarine, personnel management and standing watch as the officer of the deck and give the orders to drive the ship.



“My elementary school motto was put your best foot forward and this holds true for anything you do in life,” said Ponshock.



Jobs are highly varied aboard the submarine. Approximately 130 sailors make up the submarine’s crew, doing everything from handling weapons to maintaining nuclear reactors.



Attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; carry out intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. Their primary tactical advantage is stealth, operating undetected under the sea for long periods of time.



“The U.S. Navy submarine force has one of the highest operational tempos in the U.S. Navy and Naval Submarine Support Center, New London plays a vital role in helping Groton-based submarines maintain their excellent readiness,” said CDR. Brian J. Nowak, Commanding Officer, Naval Submarine Support Center, New London. “The warfighters operating the submarines at the tip of the spear, and those who are building the Navy’s newest nuclear powered submarines can only do so because of the vast network of support they receive from the shore side. The professional sailors and civilians at Naval Submarine Support Center, New London serve a key role in that network. I am honored that I get to serve every day with outstanding sailors.”



According to Navy officials, because of the demanding environment aboard submarines, personnel are accepted only after rigorous testing and observation. Submariners are some of the most highly-trained and skilled people in the Navy. Regardless of their specialty, everyone has to learn how everything on the ship works and how to respond in emergencies to become “qualified in submarines” and earn the right to wear the coveted gold or silver dolphins on their uniform.



Given the unique operating environment, members of the submarine community build strong fellowship among the elite crew, Navy officials explained. The crews are highly motivated and quickly adapt to changing conditions. It is a busy life of specialized work, watches and drills.



“Serving in the Navy is an opportunity to serve our country and to give back for all the benefits I received as a kid like public school and growing up safe,” added Ponshock. “My job is rewarding and challenging and I work with people from all over the country and different walks of life and learn from them as well.”