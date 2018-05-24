RUN FOR THEIR LIVES: Humane Society of Marathon County holds fun - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

RUN FOR THEIR LIVES: Humane Society of Marathon County holds fundraiser

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) - Volunteers at the Humane Society of Marathon County in Wausau are gearing up for a big fundraiser.

The Run For Their Lives - a timed 5K run/walk - takes place June 2 at 5100 Humingbird Road. Race time is 9 a.m. 

All of the money raised goes for the care of animals at the shelter.

