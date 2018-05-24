UPDATE: Jimmy John's armed robbery suspect arrested - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Jimmy John's armed robbery suspect arrested

Posted:
By Chris Watkins, Social Media, Digital Content Manager
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -

The man suspected of an armed robbery in a Wisconsin Rapids Jimmy John's Monday has been arrested.

The suspect was identified as 54-year-old Anthony Pepalinski.

Wisconsin Rapids police used surveillance footage from the restaurant to track down the suspect. 

Officials then used a search warrant on a residence in the 2500 block of 7th Street South.

The suspect was taken into custody upon his arrest.

Stay with News 9 as more updates become available.  

