UPDATE: Jimmy John's armed robbery suspect arrested

The man suspected of an armed robbery in a Wisconsin Rapids Jimmy John's Monday has been arrested.

The suspect was identified as 54-year-old Anthony Pepalinski.

Wisconsin Rapids police used surveillance footage from the restaurant to track down the suspect.

Officials then used a search warrant on a residence in the 2500 block of 7th Street South.

The suspect was taken into custody upon his arrest.

Stay with News 9 as more updates become available.