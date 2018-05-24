UPDATE: Weston village administrator suspended without pay

UPDATE: Weston village administrator Dan Guild has been suspended for 30 work days without pay.

The decision came after more than two hours in closed session. The motion read by Wally Sparks passed 6 to 1 with Yee Leng Xiong casting the only no vote.

"I make a motion to issue a 30 work day unpaid suspension to administrator Guild for breach of his employment agreement," read Sparks.

After Sparks read the motion, there was some hesitation. The board president asked members three times if there was a second before anyone seconded it. Guild's first day back to work will be July 10. The board said they have some work to do before that point.

"The board of trustees will work with the village attorney on an amended employment agreement, failure to accept and/or abide by the terms of the new agreement will be grounds for termination," read Sparks.

Few others details are known. Board members refusing to comment on how Guild violated his employment agreement, saying they won't talk about anything discussed in closed session.

"He hasn't met the terms of his employment agreement," said Sparks. "We're not going to spell out what, we're not going to spell out specifically what they were."

Guild was present for the open session, News 9 asked him for a comment after the meeting but he said he didn't want to say anything at this time

News 9 has record requests in with the village for more details related to this matter.

*******************************************************

'The village of Weston board of trustees will hold a special meeting Thursday night to discuss the performance of the village administrator.

Dan Guild has held the position since 2012.

Earlier in the week, board trustee Wally Sparks told News 9 that he had some serious concerns related to the administrator's performance that he wanted to discuss with other trustees.

The meeting will be held in closed session. According to the agenda, they'll move into open session to discuss and take possible action on the dismissal, demotion or discipline of Dan.

Since the meeting came to light, several area politicians have taken to Facebook to offer their support for Guild.

Sara Guild, Dan's wife who is also on the Marathon County Board posted to Facebook asking others to send their support for Dan.

Others, including Wausau City Council member Mary Thao called on Dan to ask for the meeting to be in open session, saying she knows he has nothing to hide.

We'll have the latest on the meeting on News 9 at 5, 6, 10 and our website.