Man discovers gun lodged in bumper

WASHINGTON STATE (WAOW) - A man called police after he found a firearm lodged in his car's bumper, according to a Washington State Trooper.

Authorities say the man was driving along I-5 when he saw a small black object flying through the air and he felt it hit the car. Since there were not problems with his vehicle, he kept going.

The driver stopped 18 miles down the road for gas and that's when he noticed the handgun lodged in his bumper.

He said he didn't see where the gun came from. It was recovered and turned over to the Lakewood Police Department.