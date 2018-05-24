Warm, humid with a chance of T-storms

Tonight: Variable clouds, 40% chance of showers and T-storms. Warm and humid.

Low: 65 Wind: South 5-10

Friday: Variable clouds, 70% chance of showers and T-storms. A few strong to severe storms will be possible, with gusty winds and hail. Warm and humid.

High: 83 Wind: SW 10-16

Showers and T-storms rumbled across northwestern and portions of northern Wisconsin this morning, triggered in part by warm and humid air spreading northward across the state.

A few additional showers and storms formed over the north during the afternoon, some with hail and heavy rain.

The afternoon was warm with noticeable humidity. Highs ranged through the low to mid 80s.

Warm weather will be with us the next several days, including through the Memorial Day weekend. It will be rather humid through Saturday, then the levels will lower a bit.

Showers and T-storms will be possible this evening and overnight as a wave of low pressure approaches Wisconsin from the northern Plains. The activity will be likely Friday into Friday evening as the system tracks through. A few strong to severe storms could occur, with gusty winds and hail possible.

A few showers and storms will be possible Saturday especially from about the Highway 29 corridor northward as another wave of low pressure moves through to the north.

There will be a chance of isolated showers and storms Sunday and Monday as additional weak waves of low pressure pass through.

More showers and storms are in the forecast for the middle of next week as a larger low pressure system approaches the Great Lakes region.

Tree pollen levels were in the high range today as measured and provided courtesy of the Marshfield Clinic-Wausau Center.

Have a good night and a fine Friday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. May 24, 2018