Steven Point teen sentenced to 2 years in prison for party rape

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A Stevens Point teenager was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday for raping a girl who passed out at a house party more than two years ago, according to online Portage County court records.

In a plea bargain, Joseph Butler, 19, was convicted of third-degree sexual assault.

A judge ordered Butler to spend four years on extended supervision when he is released from prison and to pay $778 in restitution, court records said. He was given credit for 133 days already spent in jail.

According to the criminal complaint, party-goers say the girl was passed out Oct. 11, 2015, when she was raped by Butler, then 17. He told police he had sex with the victim twice at the party. The girl told police he told Butler "no" to sex but didn't remember specifically what happened that night.

Butler made "apologetic statements" before he was sentenced as the victim and her mother looked on, court records said.