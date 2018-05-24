A Marathon Co. coffee company expands into a coffee shop

The Condor Coffee Company has been roasting coffee beans at a plant in Wausau complete with a tasting room.

The company started off five years ago selling beans mostly to local restaurants and now they are expanding to a coffee shop in Weston.

"The coffee shop that we have here is going to be a coffee shop that has everything," said Alberto Araya co-owner of Condor Coffee Company. "You can buy any kind of coffee all over the world in any way you want, event if you want green coffee I will have for people to roast in their house."

Araya said it was his time to turn his passion for coffee into a reality.

"I became a doctor, I have been practicing for almost 25 years and I decided I need to go into my hobby, my kids grew up and I said I need to get into coffee." Araya said.

Though central Wisconsin is home to many coffee shops, Araya said there is one thing that Condor Coffee has that makes their coffee so unique.

"I am going to have 15 different countries and every month I am going to introduce another country and it's going to be very different," Araya said.

Araya is not doing it for the business.

"I love it, I mean it's not about making money from the coffee it's about providing coffee for the community and having a great time," he said.

Araya is taking his time with the construction of the coffee shop to ensure everything is perfect.

"We want to make it nice, so it's been taking longer than expected but it's OK because we want to make it a really nice coffee shop," Araya said.

Condor Coffee is set to debut by the second week of June.

Araya said some day he would like to travel the world and hand pick the beans himself.