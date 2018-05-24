DOC Secretary resigns: A closer look

As the Secretary of the Department of Corrections announces his resignation, the woman who's filling the post will head the agency as it embarks on the overhaul of the youth justice system.

Governor Scott Walker has appointed Deputy Secretary Cathy Jess to take over for Jon Litscher. A source in state government said Litscher, 73, left on good terms and is resigning to spend more time with his family.

Litscher is closing out his second stint as secretary. He held the position from 1999-2003, then was brought back in 2016. That was right around the time word got out about the FBI investigation into the Lincoln Hills youth prison regarding staff violence.

Jess comes in as state officials work to hammer out details regarding the implementation of converting Lincoln Hills and Copper Lakes Schools into a medium-security adult prison, and opening up various regional facilities across the state for youth offenders.

We attempted to reach out to Jason Benzel, the current superintendent at Lincoln Hills, to find out if the transition of power would have any impact on the current state of the youth prison.The Department of Corrections once again told us he was not "available." News 9 has been asking to speak with Benzel since he was appointed in January.