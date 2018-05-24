UPDATE: Semi driver arrested for OWI following crash with school bus in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The driver of the semi that hit a school bus in Columbia County on Wednesday has been arrested on OWI charges.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says Wayne Murphy was arrested and is now in the Columbia County Jail. A deputy working in the jail tells 27 News Murphy was booked on five counts of causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. The deputy says Murphy will remain in jail until he can appear in court, which could be next week.

Twenty people were hurt when the semi hit the bus along the Interstate near DeForest, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. A 15-year-old girl remains in critical condition at American Family Children's Hospital. Another patient is in good condition. Many of the other people who were hurt in the crash were treated and released on Wednesday.