Thursday Sports Report: SPASH softball and soccer win big - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: SPASH softball and soccer win big

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect
PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -

Thursday's high school scores as reported to the News 9 Sports office.

Baseball - Regional Play
Abbotsford 14 Rib Lake 4 
Edgar 6 Newman Catholic 1 
Loyal 2 Port Edwards 1 
Medford 8 Northland Pines 4 
Neillsville 4 Spencer 2
Pacelli 9 Manawa 4
Peshtigo 8 Marinette 2 
Phelps/Three Lakes 12 Laona/Wabeno 4
Rosholt 10 Marion 0
Stanley-Boyd 11 Augusta 1 
Stratford 10 Colby 0 
Thorp 5 Prentice 0 
Tri-County 1 Tigerton 0 
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 2 Weyauwega-Fremont 0 

Regular Season
Green Lake/Princeton 10 Wild Rose 8 
Freedom 4 MosineE 1 
D.C. Everest 5 Wisconsin Rapids 1 
Antigo 4 Waupaca 6 

Softball - Regional Finals
Greenwood 8 Gilman 4
Marshfield 15 Wausau West 5
Merrill 10 Rhinelander 3
Oconto 6 Amherst 2
SPASH 14 Eau Claire Memorial 0 
Spencer 3 Cochrane-Fountain City 2
Thorp 7 Genwood City 6
Tri-County 7 Almond-Bancroft 6
Weyauwega-Fremont 12 Manawa 1

Girls Soccer
Wausau West 1 Marshfield 0
SPASH 4 Wausau East 2

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.