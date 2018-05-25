UPDATE: Fire contained at an area dairy farm - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Fire contained at an area dairy farm

Posted:
By Mimi Mitrovic, Multimedia Journalist
VILLAGE OF MAINE, Wis. (WAOW) -

Crews were called out to a fire at a Marathon County dairy farm early Friday morning.

Official said they received a call around 1:11 a.m. about a structure fire at Van Der Geest Dairy Cattle in the Village of Maine.

The building that's used to recycle manure had caught on fire.

Officials said the fire was contained and that it's not suspicious. No one was injured and no live stock died.

Official said the fire was contained but the cause of it is still under investigation.

Multiple departments responded.

