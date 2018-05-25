Hot weather for the holiday weekend

Today: Spotty showers or storms possible this morning, mainly west of Marathon county, otherwise variable clouds, warm, and humid with a good chance of scattered storms later in the afternoon. Some storms could be severe with strong winds.

High: 85 Wind: SW 10-15

Tonight: Scattered storms during the evening, then decreasing clouds.

Low: 63 Wind: Becoming West around 5

Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy and very warm with a small chance of storms in the Northwoods later in the afternoon.

High: 89 Wind: West 5-10

Warmer than normal weather will continue for the foreseeable future. It is uncertain when the next time high temps might be in the 70s, which is more normal for this time of year.

It will be hot and the rain chances will be sparse, so it might get a little tough on farmers and gardeners over the next week or so. One of the higher chances of rain and storms will be today. A few scattered showers or brief thundershowers are possible this morning, mainly west and northwest of Wausau. A higher chance of more widespread thunderstorms will be during the mid to late afternoon. There is enough heat and humidity that a few of the storms could be strong with high wind gusts. Even though there is a high chance of storms later this afternoon, it is not a guarantee that every one will get rain. High temps will be in the 80s with a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Through the rest of the holiday weekend you can expect hot weather. High temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s each day. We could break a record high on one or more of the days from Saturday through Monday. Rain chances will be minimal. Right now, I am calling for a 30% chance of scattered storms in the Northwoods later Saturday afternoon, and a slight chance of storms on Monday.

The rain chance should pick up a little again by Wednesday of next week and the temps should come down a bit. From Tuesday through Thursday, highs should be in the 80s.

Have a fabulous Friday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 25-May, 2018