Too conservative for Marquette? One student says his views aren't welcome

A Marquette University freshman said he won’t be back in the fall because his conservative Catholic views aren’t welcome on campus.

In an article posted Wednesday on conservative college news site www.campusreform.org, now former Marquette University student Zachary Petrizzo didn’t hold back, writing, "After one year at the institution, I have discovered that Marquette is anything but a Jesuit and Catholic university. There is no acceptance of conservative thoughts."

"I believe that Marquette has taken a step to ultimately limit free speech on campus," Petrizzo told WISN on Thursday.

"You know, I decided to leave Marquette due to the political climate. The political climate in which conservatives, you know, their ideas were not allowed on campus," he said.

Petrizzo said he feared for his safety, claiming in one instance two students told him he would be "hunted down."

Marquette wouldn't address Petrizzo's grievances specifically, but did issue a statement, which read in part, "In keeping with our Catholic and Jesuit mission, Marquette is open to a wide range of viewpoints, including conservative student groups and speakers. We encourage vigorous yet respectful debate and a marketplace of ideas."

In addition to being harassed by students, Petrizzo said professors would "shoot down viewpoints quite quickly in classrooms."

Petrizzo is in Washington D.C., this summer for an internship and plans to attend a university or college there in the fall.